Die jüdische HochschülerInnenschaft erhebt in einem Instagram Post schwere Anschuldigungen gegen die Hochschulvertretung der Central European University (CEU). Auslöser war das Statement vom Free Palestine Collective, welches von der Vertretung weitergeleitet wurde. Die Uni Wien sagte auch eine Teach-In Serie des Kollektivs ab – „Against the Present: Past and Future Perspectives on Palestine” - mit der Begründung, dass „einseitige Darstellungen, Intoleranz, Rassismus und Diskriminierung” auf der Uni Wien „keinen Platz” haben.

Von der Bundes-ÖH, dessen Vorsitz von VSStÖ, KSV-LiLi und Gras gestellt wird, kam folgendes Statement:

„Der jüdische Teil des Zentralfriedhofs in Wien wird mit Hakenkreuzen beschmiert, ein Gebäudeteil in Brand gesteckt. Die Hochschulvertretung der Central European University (CEU) schickt an ihre Studierende einen offenen Brief aus, übersät von antisemitischen Aussagen und Verschwörungstheorien. Der Campus der Uni Wien wird mit zahlreichen antisemitischen und antizionistischen Parolen beschmiert.” (unsere Hervorhebungen)

Dieser offene Brief beinhaltete das Statement des Free Palestine Collective - eine Solidaritätsbekundung mit dem unterdrückten Volk Palästinas, welches im gleichen Atemzug genannt wird, mit Hakenkreuzen und Brandstiftung! Doch was genau steht in diesem Statement?

„Zionismus ist eine europäische koloniale Ideologie” „Die jüdische Erinnerung, die europäische Unterdrückung der Juden und die Körper jüdischer ArbeiterInnen in der Form der Siedler, welche die unterdrückte indigene Bevölkerung vertreiben, werden durch den kapitalistischen Militärstaat Israel instrumentalisiert.” (unsere Hervorhebung)

Diese Passagen wurden unter anderem von der JöH hervorgehoben und folgendermaßen kritisiert:

„Das Selbstbestimmungsrecht der Jüdinnen und Juden wird als koloniale Ideologie diffamiert, die das Ziel hat die ‘indigene Bevölkerung’ zu ersetzen - eine Verschwörungserzählung.”

Der Apartheidstaat Israel (Amnesty International), welcher laut dem ehemaligen Vorstand der Human Rights Watch ethnische Säuberungen aktiv unterstützt, verkörpert also das „Selbstbestimmungsrecht” der Juden und die Nakba, die Vertreibung der arabischen Bevölkerung, sei eine Verschwörungserzählung.

Der Gründungsvater Israels David Ben-Gurion hingegen sagte bereits 1938 ganz offen:

„Die Kommission selbst weiß durchaus, wie begrenzt das Gebiet ist, das sie uns als jüdischen Staat vorschlägt und daß der Plan, die arabische Bevölkerung auszusiedeln, wenn möglich freiwillig, falls nicht, mit Gewalt, uns ermöglichen kann, die jüdische Kolonisation zu verbreitern.” (D. Ben-Gurion in Jakob Taut, Judenfrage und Antisemitismus, 1986, S. 108, ISP Verlag; unsere Hervorhebung)

Die Universitäten und ihre Studierendenvertretungen reihen sich damit nahtlos in die pro-zionistische Propaganda der herrschenden Klasse in Österreich ein, die jede Kritik am israelischen Staat zu erdrücken versucht.

Was tut die Regierung gegen den real in Österreich existierenden Antisemitismus, der seit Jahren ansteigt? Wenn wir uns Zahlen (veröffentlicht von der israelitischen Kultusgemeinde) aus dem Jahr 2022 ansehen, so sehen wir, dass antisemitische Vorfälle in 201 Fällen rechtsextremen und in 34 Fällen „muslimischen“ Ursprung hatte. Doch ÖVP-Staatssekretärin Claudia Plakolm spricht von „eingeschlepptem Antisemitismus,” und verweist auf „türkisch- und arabischstämmige Jugendliche.”

Wie wir sehen, geht es der österreichischen Bourgeoisie in keinster Weise um effektiven Kampf gegen Antisemitismus und Schutz von Jüdinnen und Juden. Worum geht es hier also wirklich?

Es geht um die Interessen der herrschenden Klasse in Österreich. Einerseits wollen sie Zustimmung für ihre Unterstützung der israelischen Politik schaffen, indem sie Antisemitismus mit Antizionismus (siehe Funke Artikel) gleichsetzen um jegliche Kritik zu unterbinden, und andererseits schüren Rassismus, um die Arbeiterklasse inmitten der tiefsten Krise des Kapitalismus zu spalten und vom gemeinsamen Hauptfeind, der Bourgeoisie, abzulenken. Menschen aus arabischen Ländern sind aktuell massiven Anfeindungen, öffentlichen Beleidigungen und Anschuldigungen ausgesetzt, die sich von Aufrufen die Einwanderung aus ebenjenen Ländern zu stoppen, bis hin zur Lüge erstrecken, dass Antisemitismus in Österreich „eingeschleppt” sei. Der Rassismus steigt seit Jahren in Österreich. Von bewusst geschürtem Hass, über etliche Nachteile im Alltag (z.B. Diskriminierung beim Mieten von Wohnobjekten), bis hin zu rassistischer Polizeigewalt, ist Rassismus eine integrale Stütze des Kapitalismus in Österreich.

Tatsächlich profitiert die österreichische Bourgeoisie doppelt davon, dass sie Antisemitismus auf MuslimInnen und MigrantInnen schiebt - sie schafft ein rassistisches Feindbild, um die Arbeiterklasse zu spalten und lenkt von sich selbst ab, während sie neue Angriffe auf unsere Lebensbedingungen plant! Wir berichteten über sinkende Löhne, Diskussionen zur Pensionsreformen und zynische Angriffe auf die Metallergewerkschaften.

Wir stellen uns entschieden gegen solch eine Politik, die die Unterdrückung von JüdInnen, MuslimInnen und MigrantInnen in Österreich bewusst ausnutzt, um die Interessen der Herrschenden zu schützen!

Wir stehen in Solidarität mit dem Free Palestine Collective, dass sich mutig gegen die Unterdrückung der Palästinenser ausgesprochen hat!

Auch hier können wir die palästinensischen Massen unterstützen, indem wir der österreichischen Arbeiterklasse eine sozialistische Perspektive aufzeigen! Dafür braucht es eine revolutionäre Organisation der Arbeiterklasse. Wie ein schwedischer Genosse auf einer Pro-Palästina Demo vor mehr als 10.000 Demonstrierenden in Stockholm sagte:

Organisiert euch für Palästina!

„Ich werde euch sagen, was das bewirken kann. Heute haben wir hier Industriearbeiter, Lokführer, Beschäftigte im Gesundheitsbereich und Handel, Lagerarbeiter, Hotelangestellte, Hausmeister, Busfahrer, Lehrer, Schüler - zusammen sind wir an jedem größeren Arbeitsplatz und jeder Schule in Stockholm vertreten. Es ist an der Zeit, dass wir diese Macht nutzen. Schreibt auf, was passiert, nehmt Protesterklärungen auf, vereinigt euch am Arbeitsplatz! Bereitet Schulstreiks vor, bildet Widerstandskomitees, Komitees für Palästina! Verbindet diese Kämpfe und streikt!”

In an Instagram post, the Jewish Student Union has levelled serious accusations against the Central European University (CEU) Representative Council. This was triggered by the statement from the Free Palestine Collective, which was forwarded by the student representation. The University of Vienna also cancelled a Teach-In series by the collective - "Against the Present: Past and Future Perspectives on Palestine" - on the grounds that "one-sided representations, intolerance, racism and discrimination" have "no place" at the University of Vienna.

The Bundes-ÖH, which is chaired by VSStÖ, KSV-LiLi and Gras, issued the following statement:

"The Jewish section of the central cemetery in Vienna is smeared with swastikas and part of the building is set on fire. The university representatives of the Central European University (CEU) send out an open letter to their students, full of anti-Semitic statements and conspiracy theories. The campus of the University of Vienna is smeared with numerous anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist slogans." (our emphasis)

This open letter included the statement of the Free Palestine Collective - a statement of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, which is mentioned in the same breath as swastikas and arson! But what exactly does this statement say?

“Zionism is a European colonial ideology” “The Jewish memory, the European oppression of Jews, and the Jewish working-class bodies in the form of settlers displacing the oppressed indigenous population are instrumentalized in the service of the capitalist military state of israel.” (our emphasis)

These passages were highlighted by JöH and criticised as follows:

"The right to self-determination of Jews is defamed as a colonial ideology that aims to replace the 'indigenous population' - a conspiracy theory."

The apartheid state of Israel (Amnesty International) that actively supports ethnic cleansings - according to the former director of the Human Rights Watch - thus embodies the Jews' "right to self-determination," and the Nakba, the expulsion of the Arab population, is a conspiracy theory.

Israel's founding father, David Ben-Gurion, on the other hand, said quite openly as early as 1938:

"The Commission itself knows perfectly well how limited the territory is which it proposes to us as a Jewish state and that the plan to resettle the Arab population, if possible voluntarily, if not, by force, can enable us to broaden Jewish colonisation." (D. Ben-Gurion in Jakob Taut, Judenfrage und Antisemitismus, 1986, p. 108, ISP Verlag; our emphasis)

In doing so, they join the chorus of pro-Zionist propaganda promoted by Austria's ruling class, which aims to suppress any criticism of the Israeli state.

What is the government doing about the real anti-Semitism in Austria, which has been on the rise for years? If we look at figures from 2022 (published by the Jewish Community of Vienna), we see that anti-Semitic incidents had right-wing extremist origins in 201 cases and “Muslim” origins in 34 cases. Yet ÖVP State Secretary Claudia Plakolm speaks of "imported anti-Semitism" and refers to "young people of Turkish and Arab origin."

As we can see, the Austrian bourgeoisie is in no way concerned with effectively fighting anti-Semitism and protecting Jews. So what is this really about?

It is about the interests of the ruling class in Austria. On the one hand, they want to create approval for their support of Israeli policy by equating anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism (see Funke article) to prevent any criticism. On the other hand, they are fuelling racism to divide the working class and distract from the common main enemy, the bourgeoisie - in the midst of the most profound crisis of capitalism. People from Arab countries are currently facing significant hostility, public insults, and accusations. These range from demands to halt immigration to the lie that anti-Semitism has been "imported" into Austria. Racism has been on the rise in Austria for years. From deliberately fuelled hatred to many disadvantages in everyday life (e.g., discrimination when renting residential properties) to racist police violence, racism is an integral pillar of capitalism in Austria.

The Austrian bourgeoisie benefits doubly from blaming anti-Semitism on Muslims and migrants - creating a racist bogeyman to divide the working class and distracting attention from itself while planning new attacks on our living conditions! We reported on falling wages, discussions on pension reforms and malicious attacks on metalworkers' unions.

We are firmly opposed to such a policy, which deliberately exploits the oppression of Jews, Muslims and migrants in Austria in order to protect the interests of those in power!

We stand in full solidarity with the Free Palestine Collective, which has courageously spoken out against the oppression of the Palestinian people!

Let us support the Palestinian masses by showing the Austrian working class a socialist perspective! For this, we need a revolutionary organisation of the working class. As a Swedish comrade said at a pro-Palestine demonstration in front of more than 10,000 demonstrators in Stockholm:

Get organised for Palestine!